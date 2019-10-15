SSC JE 2019 answer key: Update on date to raise objections

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 15: The SSC JE 2019 answer key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The tentative answer keys for the junior engineers (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) recruitment examination 2019 has been released. The exam it may be recalled was held from September 23 to September 27 2019 in the computer based mode.

Candidates can raise objections until October 17 2019. A payment of Rs 100 per question challenged would need to be made. Do make sure to keep a printout of the response sheets as it will not be available after the given time limit. The answer keys are available on ssc.nic.in.

Direct link: https://ssc.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml /2207/62140/login.html

How to download SSC JE 2018 Answer Key:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on 'Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination - 2018, Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys'

Enter required details

Submit

Chose exam date

Submit

View answer key

Download

Take a printout