    SSC Hindi Translator, Pradhyapak exam notification 2019 notification update

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 08: The SSC Hindi Translator, Pradhyapak exam notification 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The combined junior Hindi translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi Pradhyapak exam notification will be released in August.

    The exams would take place in November. The upper age limit is 30 years and graduates and post graduates can apply.

    Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service, Junior Translator in Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters, Junior Translator/Junior Hindi Translator in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T, Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/Offices and Hindi Pradhyapak in Central Hindi Training Institute. Will be recommended through this recruitment. The notification once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    Monday, July 8, 2019, 8:31 [IST]
