  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC GD Constable PET/PST exam 2019 dates announced: Steps to clear test

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 09: The SSC GD Constable PET/PST exam 2019 dates have been released.

    The PET and PST will be conducted from August 13 to September 25 2019. The recruitment will be conducted at over 100 recruitment centres.

    SSC GD Constable PET/PST exam 2019 dates announced: Steps to clear test

    An official notification states, " the result of the written examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examination 2018 was declared by the commission on June 20, 2019. The commission had shortlisted 5,34,052 candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)."

    Criteria:

    The candidates will be asked to run five kilometres in 24 minutes. The general norm for female candidates is 1.6 kilometres in eight and half minutes.

    SSC GD Constable: Pay Scale:

    Selected candidates at the post of GD in CAPF will get salary in the rarer of Rs 35,400 and Rs 1,12,400.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc constable

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 7:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue