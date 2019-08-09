SSC GD Constable PET/PST exam 2019 dates announced: Steps to clear test

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 09: The SSC GD Constable PET/PST exam 2019 dates have been released.

The PET and PST will be conducted from August 13 to September 25 2019. The recruitment will be conducted at over 100 recruitment centres.

An official notification states, " the result of the written examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examination 2018 was declared by the commission on June 20, 2019. The commission had shortlisted 5,34,052 candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)."

Criteria:

The candidates will be asked to run five kilometres in 24 minutes. The general norm for female candidates is 1.6 kilometres in eight and half minutes.

SSC GD Constable: Pay Scale:

Selected candidates at the post of GD in CAPF will get salary in the rarer of Rs 35,400 and Rs 1,12,400.