SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key 2019 released, check kms to run in PST

New Delhi, July 11: The SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The answer key has been released for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of Constable GD in CAPF, NIA, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. The answer keys can be downloaded until August 9 2019 after which the link will no longer remain active.

The candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for PST and medical exam. The male candidates will be asked to run 5 kilometres in 24 minutes and for female candidates it is 1.6 kilometres in eight and a half minutes. The answer keys are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key link

A PDF will open

Check answer key

Download answer key

Take a printout