    SSC GD Constable Exam: Download official notification on PST

    New Delhi, Jan 02: Over 19,00 candidates have been shortlisted for the SSC GD Constable Exam. More details are available on the official website.

    The candidates have been shortlisted for the Physical Standard Test (PST). Of this 8,588 are female while 11,146 are male. The candidates were shortlisted on the basis of the written test.

    The results were declared on September 12, 2019. "Due to the revision of vacancies in few States/ UTs, additional candidates have been shortlisted in an approximate ratio of 1:10 (vacancies: candidates). Keeping the above in view, 19,734 additional candidates (Female-8,588 and Male-11,146) have been shortlisted for appearing in PET/ PST," the commission said in a note. You can check the official notification here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/ UploadedFiles/CBE_Additional_Result_31.12.2019.pdf.

    ssc examination notification

