SSC CPO results 2018 declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The SSC CPO results 2018 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The Delhi Police SI, CISF ASI paper 2 results have been declared. The candidates who have cleared the SSC CPO Paper 2 will now have to appear for the medical examination. The Result of the PET/PST of SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 was declared by the Commission on 09.09.2019. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.