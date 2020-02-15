SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2019 declared: Steps to check

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 15: The SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The official note had said that the results will be declared on February 14 2010.

The SSC CPO paper 2 exam will be held on June 21 2020, which is a Sunday. Questions will be of objective multiple choice type. The questions will be in Hindi and English and there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in the paper-II. The results are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to download SSC CPO Paper 1 result 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout