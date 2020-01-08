SSC CHSL 2019: Update on last date to apply

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 08: Two notices regarding the SSC CHSL 2019 have been released. More details are available on the official website.

The commission has said that the last date to apply is January 10 2020. Candidates have been advised to fill up the forms and apply as soon as possible. Candidates should not wait till the last minute the SSC has also said.

The exam would be held in two phases and would fill up vacancies for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO) in different ministries/department/offices of the government of India and Subordinate Offices. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

How to apply for SSC CHSL 2019:

Go to ssc.nic.in

Register yourself

Click on apply

Select CHSL

Fill application form

Upload required documents

Submit

Download

Take a printout