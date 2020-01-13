SSC CHSL 2019 Application fee payment last date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 13: The SSC CHSL 2019 Application fee payment has concluded. More details are available on the official website.

The commission had announced more than 4,000 vacancies. The last date to generate the e-challan ended on January 12, 2020. Candidates will not be able to download the fee payment challan even if they have compared the application process on or before the last date.

However, the last date to deposit the application fee at an SBI branch is January 14. It would be available until banking hours. The application fee is exempt for women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM).

The Tier 1 exam will be held between March 16 and 27 2020. The exam would be conducted in the computer based mode.