    New Delhi, Dec 20: The SSC CHSL 2017 final result will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The official notification of the SSC says that the result would be declared on December 20, 2019, ie today. It may be recalled that the declaration of the result was postponed due to the paper leak. Candidates who have waited for over two years can finally access their results today.

    SSC CHSL 2017 final result today: Latest vacancy details

    Meanwhile, the SSC CHSL 2017 final vacancy list has been released. There are in all 5,874 vacancies in the various departments. 3,241 are in a general category while 795 are in the Scheduled Caste category. Under the ST and OBC category, there are 408 and 1,430 vacancies respectively.

    SSC GD Constable PET, PST result 2019: Download official notice

    It has also been announced that for the post-LDC and JCA, the monthly salary would be between Rs 5,200 and Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 1,900. For the PA, SA it is Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to the grade pay of Rs 2,400. For the DEO post, it would be Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 in addition to grade pay of Rs 2,400. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

