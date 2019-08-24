  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC CGL Recruitment 2019 exam dates

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 24: As part of the SSC CGL Recruitment 2019, the exams would be held. More details are available on the official website.

    While the CGL Tier-I results were declared on August 20, 2019, there are a few things that candidates would have to bear in mind before proceedings to the next level.

    SSC CGL Recruitment 2019 exam dates

    The CGL-II exam would be held from September 11, 2019 to September 13, 2019.

    The admission certificate of those candidates who have qualified will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices around 7 days before the Tier-II exam.

    The recruitment is being conducted to fill in various group B and C posts in government departments and organisations. Those who clear this exam will have to appear for the tier-II, tier-III and skill test.

    Candidates will be hired at a pay band of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 and those in group C will be hired at a pay band of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. The result is available on ssc.nic.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc recruitment

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue