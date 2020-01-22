  • search
Trending Delhi Elections 2020 Supreme Court
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SSC CGL Admit Card and exam dates

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 22: The SSC CGL Admit Card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The exams are scheduled to be held between March 2 and March 11, 2020. The SSC had notified the CGL in October and the registration process was held in November.

    SSC CGL Admit Card and exam dates

    There is confirmation now that the admit cards would be released in February. This is however no official update on the exact date. The commission would ensure that the candidates get sufficient time to prepare and reach the exam halls.

    The exam is being conducted for the 2019 edition. The 2020 edition would be notified in September. The exam would be a computer based test, descriptive paper test and skill test. The admit card once released will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc admit card

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 8:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue