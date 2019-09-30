  • search
    SSC CGL 2019 Exam Notification date and important updates

    New Delhi, Sep 30: The SSC CGL 2019 Exam Notification will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The notification will be released on October 31, 2019. While the date for the exam has not been finalised as yet, the registration process would continue until November 28, 2019.

    Last year the notification was released in May and the exam for the CGL posts began a year after the same was released. Meanwhile, the commission has tentatively fixed the date for the release of the SSC CGL 2017 result for November 15, 2019.

    SSC Phase 7 Admit Card 2019 expected next week

    The CGL is held to fill up posts in Group B and C in various ministries, departments, and organisations. The candidates are selected on the basis of a computer-based test, descriptive paper test, and skill test. More details will be available on ssc.nic.in.

