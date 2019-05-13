SSC CGL 2018 exam date announced, admit cards on this date

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 13: The SSC CGL 2018 exam will be conducted soon. More details are also available on the official website.

Following the order of the Supreme Court, the Staff Selection Commission had declared the result of the graduate level exam on May 9. The exam is held every year to recruit candidates into government jobs in the group c and d category. There are over 15 lakh applicants for the exam every year.

As per the latest information the SSC CGL 2018 exam will be conducted on June 4. The admit cards are likely to be released in the last week of May. The notification was released last year, but the exam was delayed owing to the SSC CGL 2017 row.

The SSC selects candidates on the basis of for selection tests. While Tier 1 and Tier 2 are computer based, Tier 3 is a descriptive paper. The Tier 4 will be a skill test, document verification and computer proficiency test.