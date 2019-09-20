  • search
    SSC CGL 2017 result final date announced

    New Delhi, Sep 20: The SSC CGL 2017 final result will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The candidates who have waited for so long for the result have been demanding that the same be declared soon. The results have been delayed for nearly 3 years. Candidates also said that the 3,082 vacancies were rejected by the SSC for no reason.

    Others said that thousands of candidates had left their jobs to study for the exam. This is too long for a result to be be declared, they also pointed out.

    The final result would now be declared on November 15, 2019. The result once declared will be available on ssc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 7:07 [IST]
