SSC 2020 Exam Calendar released: Check details

New Delhi, Dec 10: The SSC 2020 Exam Calendar has been released. More details are available on the official website.

According to the calendar, the computer based exam for the CGL will be held from March 2 to March 11 2020. The CHSL will be held between March 16 and 27 2020.

The SSC Junior Exam will be held from March 30 to April 2 2020. The SSC JHT 2019 exam will be held on February 16 2020. On the other hadn't the Stenographer Grade C and D exam 2019 will be held between May 5 and 7 2020.

The SSC CAPF 2020 notification will be released on April 17 2020 and the last date to apply is May 16 2020. The exam would be held on October 1 2020.

From October 26 to November 13 2020, the SSC MTS Exam 2020 will be held and the last date to apply is June 2 2020.

The notification for the SSC CGL 2020 ill be released on September 15 2020, while the CHSL 2020 notification would be released on November 30 2020.

The SSC CPO 2020 exam will be held on March 1 2021 and the SSC MTS 2020 exam will be held on March 1 2021.