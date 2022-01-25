SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 result yet to be declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: The SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 result is yet to be released. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The first phase result of the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam was supposed to be released on January 24 2022. There is however no official update on when the results will be released now.

The SRMJEEE will be held in three phases. The first phase was held on January 8 and 9 and students who were unable to take the entrance exam or could not clear it can apply for the next phase.

The phase 2 will be conducted in online mode on April 23 and 24. The application process will end on April 18. Those who clear the exam will have to take part in the counselling process. The schedule for the same is yet to be announced. Students will have to fill the choice of their course and college and the list will bee released based on choice and merit. The SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 result once declared will be available on srmist.edu.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:49 [IST]