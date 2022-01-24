YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 24: The SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 result will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The first phase result of the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam will be released on January 24 2022.

    SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 result to be declared today

    The SRMJEEE will be held in three phases. The first phase was held on January 8 and 9 and students who were unable to take the entrance exam or could not clear it can apply for the next phase.

    The phase 2 will be conducted in online mode on April 23 and 24. The application process will end on April 18. Those who clear the exam will have to take part in the counselling process. The schedule for the same is yet to be announced. Students will have to fill the choice of their course and college and the list will bee released based on choice and merit. The SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 result once declared will be available on srmist.edu.in.

    Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 13:56 [IST]
