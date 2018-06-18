Speeding truck kills 2, injures 1

Two persons, who were sleeping on a footpath, were killed and another was injured after a speeding truck hit them in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate, police said.

The incident took place on Friday night when the truck, carrying grain, was coming from Narela Mandi and was heading towards Faridabad, they said.

The driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the footpath where the three men, in their 40s, who are yet to be identified, were sleeping, police said.

Two of them died while the third, Dilip Kumar, was undergoing treatment, they said.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day