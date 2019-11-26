Solar Eclipse: Tirumala temple to be shut for 13 hours on Dec 25

Hyderabad, Nov 26: The Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh will remain closed for four nearly 13 hours on December 26 due to solar eclipse.

A statement from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) says "As the solar eclipse commences at 8.08 am and concludes by 11.16 am, as a tradition, the temple doors will be closed on December 25 by 11 pm itself and will be opened at 12 pm on December 26."

'Annular Solar Eclipse' coming up this week will occur from 8.06 a.m to 11.13 a.m on December 26.

"The devotees are requested to make a note of these changes and plan their pilgrimage accordingly," the TTD said.

It is believed that during an eclipse, heavenly bodies, particularly the Sun and the moon, emit abnormal negative energies and hence doors of the temple housing the main deity are closed to prevent any negative energies that could disturb the atmosphere.

Many temples place Tulsi leaves on the idols to ward off harmful energy. Tulsi is treated as sacred by the Hindus.

It is also a practice to keep Tulsi plant outside the home to prevent negative energy from entering in your lives.

While most of the temples are closed during eclipse, Kalahasteeswara Temple in Sri Kalahasthi will be open. The temple offers pooja and prayers to Rahu and Ketu and is believed to be not affected by an Eclipse.