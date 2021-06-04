Solar Eclipse 2021 to occur on Vat Purnima: Dos and Don’ts for married women

New Delhi, June 04: The first solar eclipse 2021 or Surya Grahan this year coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat, be observed on June 10, 2021.This festival concurs with Shani Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Shani Dev, on the Amavasya Tithi (New Moon Day) of Jyestha month.

Vat Savitri Vrat is one of the most popular festivals of North India. The states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana celebrate the festival, in a completely different fervour.

Vat Savitri fast has special significance for Hindu women as they fast for the longevity of their husbands. On this day, married women walk around the banyan tree and tie a thread of protection on it and pray for the long life of the husband.

Solar Eclipse 2021 and Sutak period

The June 10 eclipse will be an annular solar eclipse forming a ring of fire around the Moon, which will cover the centre of the Sun. It will start at 1:42 pm and end at 1:11 pm IST on June 10.

According to Hindu belief, the Sutak period is considered very important. During this period, no auspicious work should be performed. As per the virtuous rules, after 12 hours from the beginning of Solar Eclipse the Sutak period starts and ends after the salvation time of Eclipse is over.

After 12 hours from starting of Solar Eclipse, when inauspicious time (Sutak) is started, till the end no worshiping the god is prohibited.

How and When to perform Vat Savitri Vrat

As Surya Grahan coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat, there is a doubt in the minds of many women on Mahurat and the timing of worship and fasting on the day of Vat Amavasya. Let us have a quick look at what needs to be done to complete Vat Savitri Vrat.

The solar eclipse 2021 will be visible from parts of Russia, Greenland, and northern Canada. People in Northern Asia, Europe, and the United States will see a partial eclipse. The solar eclipse on Vat Savitri day will reportedly be visible from India, but only from a select few states in the far east, such as Arunachal Pradesh. Due to this fact, married women can worship Vat Savitri as per the panchanga and there is no harm in worshiping god.

Vat Savitri Vrat Auspicious Timings

Fasting date: 10 June 2021 day Thursday

Amavasya begins: 9 June 2021 at 01:57 pm

Amavasya ends: 10 June 2021 at 04:22 pm

Fasting end: 11 June 2021 Day Friday

Dos and Don'ts to remember while fasting

According to religious beliefs, the wife who observes this fast with true devotion, not only gets virtue, but all the troubles on her husband are also removed.

Women dress in fine sarees and jewelry, and their day begins with the offering of any five fruits and a coconut.

On this day, married women and young girls wear yellow robes and pray to Hindu goddesses for long lives for their husbands.

Usually, women also adorn themselves and do Solah Sringar (16 bridal adornments).

Each woman winds white thread around a banyan tree seven times as a reminder of their husbands.

They fast for the whole day.

Take blessing of mother-in-law and the pujari (Brahmin priest) Guruji with fruits and respect.

On this day, do not harm any animal, big or small.

Do not forget to listen to the story of Vat Savitri. Your vrat is incomplete without listening to the brave story of Savitri.

Amid the pandemic, it is difficult to visit temple and perform puja. You can create idols with vermilion and turmeric at your home and perform pooja.

