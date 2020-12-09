YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Solar Eclipse 2020: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 09: The last Solar Eclipse of the year 2020 would take place on December 14. It will be a Purna Surya Grahan or Total Solar Eclipse.

    As per Indian timings, the eclipse will take place between 7:03 PM on December 14 and 12:23 AM on December 15. The maximum eclipse is expected to be at 9:43 PM.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    What is solar eclipse?

    A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun. This completely blocks out the Sun's light. There there are three kinds of solar eclipses - total, partial, and annular.

    Total eclipse happens about every year and a half somewhere on Earth. A partial eclipse, when the moon doesn't completely cover the sun, happens at least twice a year somewhere on Earth.

    Will the Grahan be visible in India?

    The solar eclipse will not be visible in India or any of the Asian countries. The celestial event will be seen from the Pacific Ocean, Antarctica and south in South America.

    Important cities like Santiago in Chile, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Buenos Aires in Argentina, Lima in Peru, Montevideo in Uruguay and Asuncion in Paraguay would witness a Partial Solar Eclipse.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    solar eclipse

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 17:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X