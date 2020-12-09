Chandra Grahan 2020: Is Lunar Eclipse harmful during pregnancy? Know myths and facts

Over 300 job offers made on day one of IIT Delhi Placements 2020

Solar Eclipse 2020: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India?

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 09: The last Solar Eclipse of the year 2020 would take place on December 14. It will be a Purna Surya Grahan or Total Solar Eclipse.

As per Indian timings, the eclipse will take place between 7:03 PM on December 14 and 12:23 AM on December 15. The maximum eclipse is expected to be at 9:43 PM.

What is solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun. This completely blocks out the Sun's light. There there are three kinds of solar eclipses - total, partial, and annular.

Total eclipse happens about every year and a half somewhere on Earth. A partial eclipse, when the moon doesn't completely cover the sun, happens at least twice a year somewhere on Earth.

Will the Grahan be visible in India?

The solar eclipse will not be visible in India or any of the Asian countries. The celestial event will be seen from the Pacific Ocean, Antarctica and south in South America.

Important cities like Santiago in Chile, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Buenos Aires in Argentina, Lima in Peru, Montevideo in Uruguay and Asuncion in Paraguay would witness a Partial Solar Eclipse.