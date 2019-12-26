Solar Eclipse 2019: Visibility, best time to watch in India

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 26: Parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will witness an annular solar eclipse today. Skygazers in these sates will be fortunate to see a greater part of the partial solar eclipse because of the geometry of the eclipse path. But every Indian will get an opportunity to see at least a partial eclipse.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby totally or partly obscuring the Sun for a viewer on Earth.

An annular solar eclipse takes place when the moon's apparent diameter is smaller than that of the Sun's and blocks most of the Sun's light. This causes the Sun to look like a ring (annulus) of fire.

Solar eclipse 2019: Visibility

Partial phases of the solar eclipse will be visible from all over the country in varying magnitude depending upon the geographical position.

According to Eclipseportal, the annular solar eclipse will start approximately 180 kilometres west of Dammam in Eastern Saudi Arabia.

In India, the eclipse will reach from Southern India's west coast and its path will cross in a southeasterly direction.

The solar eclipseis visible from 8.06 a.m to 11.13 a.m on December 26, 2019. Annularity that lasts for 3 minutes will occur between 9:24 am and 09:27 am on the east coast and 9:31 am and 9:35 am on the west coast.

Where to watch solar eclipse

The Astronomical Society of India said that the eclipse would be visible in a Ring of Fire in some parts of southern India, while it would be partial in the rest of India.

The annual eclipse will begin from Kerala's Cheruvathur in India. The best view of the fiery ring can be witnessed from Ooty in Tamil Nadu. The visiblity depends on the location you live in.

In Ooty and Tiruppur and Ammapattinam, the annularity will last for more than 3 minutes, and the view will be far less likely to be obstructed by clouds.

Enthusiasts in Keralas' Kozhikode, Mangalore in Karnataka and Coimbatore and Trichy in Tamil Nadu are also lucku enough to witness the 'ring of fire'.

Best time to watch solar eclipse in India

Mumbai: 8:04am-10:55am

Ahmedabad: 8:06am-10:52am

New Delhi: 8.30am-11.32am

Bengaluru: 8:06am-11:11am

Hyderabad: 8:08am-11:10am

Chennai: 8:08am-11:19am

Kolkata: 8:27am-11:32am

Guwahati: 8:39am-11:36am

Shillong: 8:39am-11:37am

Kohima: 8:45am-11:44am