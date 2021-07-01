Slow movement of trains leads to disruption of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line services again

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 01: Delhi Metro commuters on Thursday had to wait longer due to slow movement of trains on its Blue Line.

    "Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

    There was also a brief delay in metro services on DMRC's Blue Line on Wednesday morning due to a signalling issue.

    The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 13:06 [IST]
