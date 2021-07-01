SSC CGL Tier-III results 2019 on July 9: Read full notice on cut off marks here

IAF AFCAT 2021: How and where to apply

Slow movement of trains leads to disruption of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line services again

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 01: Delhi Metro commuters on Thursday had to wait longer due to slow movement of trains on its Blue Line.

"Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

There was also a brief delay in metro services on DMRC's Blue Line on Wednesday morning due to a signalling issue.

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 13:06 [IST]