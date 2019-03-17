Shopkeeper being assaulted by cop goes viral

  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 17: A purported video showing the station house officer and two constables of Sarita Vihar Police Station assaulting a 44-year-old shopkeeper in Jasola Vihar here has gone viral on social media.

    The incident allegedly took place on Thursday at about 11:45 pm, when the victim, identified as Mohammad Ibrahim, was closing his food joint, officials said.

    According to the victim, SHO Ajab Singh and his two constables arrived and started beating him without any reason following which he sustained multiple injuries.

    The policemen were drunk and when Ibrahim asked them the reason for the assault, they threatened him, the victim said.

    Other shopkeepers who witnessed the assault fled the scene, he said.

    The victim has filed a complaint at the Sarita Vihar police station. Officials said they are probing the allegations and were yet to register an FIR in the matter.

    Ibrahim ran his shop on land which was encroached by a man who is wanted in a case of land grabbing in Kalindi Kunj and is absconding, police said.

    Ibrahim said he paid Rs 10,000 every month to his "landlord" to run the shop, a senior officer said.

    Preliminary investigations revealed that the SHO had asked Ibrahim to shut the shop thrice before the scuffle began, police said, adding further probe is underway.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
