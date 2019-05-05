SBI’s Akshaya Tritiya offer: 5 things to know

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 05: On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2019, SBI or State Bank of India is offering discounts and cashback on select jewellery brands. SBI customers shopping for gold jewellery, among others, using the bank's debit card are eligible for the offer, according to the bank.

SBI Card & Payment Services Private Limited (SBICPSL) is offering a 5 percent cashback offer on transactions worth Rs 25,000 and above made at Senco Gold and Diamonds, Reliance Jewels, Joyalukkas, GRT Jewellers and Kalyan Jewellers till 7 May 2019 using all SBI credit cards except Corporate Cards. The maximum cashback is, however, capped at Rs 2,500 per card account.

The offer may be availed by visiting the respective jewellery store and is open to all residents of India holding a valid and current SBI Credit Card and to whom a communication is sent either by SBICPSL and/or merchant. The cashback amount to be credited to the card account by Jun 25, 2019 and any query regarding the cashback will be entertained till Jul 25, 2019. The exclusive cashback offer under these programmes cannot be clubbed with any other offer or discount extended by the participating brands as part of any other arrangement. Cardholders should remember that they can avail additional cashback on the Billing Value, net of discount if any, from merchants. Cautioning the cardholders, SBICPSL said that it will not accept any liability pertaining to the quality, delivery or after sales service of such products which shall be at the sole liability to merchant as SBI Cards does not endorse any of the products or brands being offered under the programme.

Akshaya Tritiya is an annual festival considered auspicious by many to purchase gold and other precious metals. The offer is valid till May 07, SBI said on its website - bank.sbi.