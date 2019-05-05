  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SBI’s Akshaya Tritiya offer: 5 things to know

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 05: On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2019, SBI or State Bank of India is offering discounts and cashback on select jewellery brands. SBI customers shopping for gold jewellery, among others, using the bank's debit card are eligible for the offer, according to the bank.

    SBI’s Akshaya Tritiya offer: 5 things to know
    Representatioanl Image

    SBI Card & Payment Services Private Limited (SBICPSL) is offering a 5 percent cashback offer on transactions worth Rs 25,000 and above made at Senco Gold and Diamonds, Reliance Jewels, Joyalukkas, GRT Jewellers and Kalyan Jewellers till 7 May 2019 using all SBI credit cards except Corporate Cards. The maximum cashback is, however, capped at Rs 2,500 per card account.

    Also Read | Akshaya Tritiya 2019: Date, Puja Muhurat and when to buy Gold on Akha Teej?

    1. The offer may be availed by visiting the respective jewellery store and is open to all residents of India holding a valid and current SBI Credit Card and to whom a communication is sent either by SBICPSL and/or merchant.
    2. The cashback amount to be credited to the card account by Jun 25, 2019 and any query regarding the cashback will be entertained till Jul 25, 2019.
    3. The exclusive cashback offer under these programmes cannot be clubbed with any other offer or discount extended by the participating brands as part of any other arrangement.
    4. Cardholders should remember that they can avail additional cashback on the Billing Value, net of discount if any, from merchants.
    5. Cautioning the cardholders, SBICPSL said that it will not accept any liability pertaining to the quality, delivery or after sales service of such products which shall be at the sole liability to merchant as SBI Cards does not endorse any of the products or brands being offered under the programme.

    Akshaya Tritiya is an annual festival considered auspicious by many to purchase gold and other precious metals. The offer is valid till May 07, SBI said on its website - bank.sbi.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    state bank of india akshaya tritiya gold

    Story first published: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue