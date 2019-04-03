SBI PO 2019 notification out: How to apply, last date, SBI recruitment process; Find out here

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 3: SBI PO 2019 notification has been released on the official SBI website. SBI PO 2019 Notification was Released On April 2, 2019, and the last date apply is April 22.

SBI PO online application process is more or less the same as for other PSU banks. SBI recruitment process involves a preliminary examination, main examination and group exercise and interview.

SBI PO Recruitment 2019: Click Here

SBI has announced the opening for around 4,000 posts under SBI PO Recruitment 2019. The tentative date of the preliminary examination is 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th June, 2019. Candidates who are shortlisted after SBI PO preliminary examination 2019 will have to appear for the main examination in July 2019 followed by group exercises and interview.

Steps to apply for SBI PO openings 2019:

Visit SBI official website sbi.co.in and click on careers .

and click on . To directly go to the SBI PO online application page click here .

. Click on "Click Here for registration" Button.

Fill up the basic information and register first.

After registration you will get a username and password.

Now return to Apply online page (Step 2), and log in using new username and password.

Follow the instructions in the form and fill it up.

Make online payment for the exam.

Click on submit

Take printout of the final acknowledgement for future reference