SBI clerk prelims result 2019 declared, how to check

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 24: The SBI clerk prelims result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

There would be nearly 90,000 candidates who will be shortlisted for the main exam. Candidate number equal to 10 times the vacancy number will be selected for the exam.

The main exam will be held on August 10 2019. Only those who qualify the prelims can appear for the mains exam.

The SBI will shortlist candidates equal to 10 times the number of vacancies for the main exam. The main exam will be a computer based objective test. The exam will be of 2 hours and 40 minutes duration. The SBI Clerk Main Exam 2019 admit card will be released soon after the prelims results are declared. The result is available on sbi.co.in.

How to download SBI clerk prelims result 2019:

Go to sbi.co.in

Click on the prelims result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout