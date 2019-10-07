SBI Apprentice Exam 2019 announced: Check important details

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 07: The SBI Apprentice Exam 2019 will be held soon. More details are available on the official website.

The online registration concluded on October 6 and the exam will now be held on October 23 2019. Graduates in the age group of 20 and 28 are eligible to apply. Relaxation of age for candidates under the reserved category is applicable under the government guidelines for SC/ST/OBC.PwD.

The candidates would be selected on the basis of a written test and test of local language.

The local language in which the candidates need to be proficient is Hindi and or Punjabi.

Those candidates who produce a 10th or 12th standard marks sheet stating that they have studied the specific local language, need not take the language test.

Apprentices are eligible for a stipend of 70 per cent of semi-skilled labour wages as applicable in the respective states as per the Apprentices Act or Rs 8,000 per month, whichever is higher. Candidates should note that this is an employment in SBI and the training period would be for a duration of 1 year.