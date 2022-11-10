Salt on Sikh wounds: BJP slams Congress for naming Jagdish Tytler as MCD poll panel member

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday launched a scathing attack at the Congress for naming 1984 riots accused Jagdish Tytler as a member of MCD poll panel.

"INC India rubs salt on wounds of Sikhs of 1984 carnage by inducting Jagdish Tytler in their Delhi State Election Committee. It shows that they have no repentance of what Rajiv Gandhi and his team did in 1984," tweeted BJP's Delhi spokesperson RP Singh.

Tytler is under attack for his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

.@INCIndia rubs salt on wounds of Sikhs of 1984 carnage by inducting Jagdish Tytler in their Delhi State Election Committee. It shows that they have no repentance of what Rajiv Gandhi and his team did in 1984. pic.twitter.com/jZ6OyNLyzL — RP Singh National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) November 10, 2022

Along with Sajjan Kumar, he was another prominent Congress leader who was accused of leading mobs to kill Sikhs.

While the Nanavati Commission acknowledged his role in the riots, the Congress honoured him with a minister post after the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power at the Centre.

While there has been public pressure on Congress to cut off ties with Tytler, the party has been accused of patronising its leaders accused in the anti-Sikh riots.

Polling for the municipal elections in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the much-awaited poll will be held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat Assembly elections, which will take place on December 1 and 5.