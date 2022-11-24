SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 17 posts, check last date here

Delhi: Married man shoots girlfriend, tries to kill self in Oyo hotel

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 24: SAIL Recruitment 2022- Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), a unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications from eligible persons for the Manager in (Boiler Operation), (Projects) and (Automation) posts. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of SAIL at sail.com till November 23.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 17 vacant posts will be filled. Check vacancies, and other details here.

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy: 17 posts

Manager (Boiler Operation) (E-3): 09

Manager (Projects) (E-3): 04

Manager (Automation) (E-3): 04

SAIL Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Starting Date to Apply 18.11.2022

Last Date to Apply 14.12.2022

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have completed B.E./B.Tech. (full time) in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Chemical/ Power Plant/Production/Instrumentation Engineering from Govt. recognized University/Institute.

Applicants also having Post Qualification experience of at least 07 (seven) years in Executive cadre (after B.E./B.Tech.) in a Public Sector Undertaking/Govt. Organisation/Public Limited company in Software/ Manufacturing/ Steel sector.

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

Applicants do not exceed the Minimum Age Limit of 35 years to Maximum Age Limit of 37 years as on 14.12.2022.

The maximum age is relaxable by 5 years for posts reserved for SC/ST candidates. Candidates belonging to SC/ST will be required to produce Caste Certificate in the prescribed format issued by the Competent Authority at the time of interview.

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process:

Selection to the posts will done through Written Test (Computer Based Test) or Interview or both. The same shall be intimated to the eligible candidates through Admit Card/Call Letter, Email/SMS and SAIL website. If Written Test (CBT) will be done, the Call letter will be available in SAIL website for downloading.

SAIL Recruitment 2022 Salary:

Candidates selected for the above posts shall be considered for regular employment in E-3 grade in the Scale of Pay of Rs 80,000-3%- 2,20,000

Application Fees

The application fees is Rs 700 for General/ OBC/ EWS category and Rs 200 for SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM.

How to Apply for SAIL Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of SAIL at sail.com.

Look for the registration link.

Register yourself on the portal.

Complete the application process step by step by filling required information, and uploading the documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

Story first published: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 16:32 [IST]