SAIL Jobs: SAIL Recruitment for 202 Executive/Non-Executive vacancies underway: How to apply

New Delhi, July 22: SAIL Recruitment 2019 for 202 Executives and Non-Executive vacancies is underway and the last date to apply for these job openings is 31 July 2019. SAIL has announced 26 Executive openings an 176 Non-Executive openings on its official website.

SAIL official notification in pdf can be downloaded by clicking on the link given below. Under SAIL recruitment process, the Executive level recruitment is for the posts Dy. Manager (Boiler and Turbine Operation) (E-3) Management Trainee (Tech.) Fire (E-1) Jr. Manager (Safety) [E-1) Jr. Manager (Quality Testing Ultrasonic) (E-1). The Non-Executive openings are for many posts like Boiler operator, Operator cum technician etc. For complete information on recruitment process, refer to official advertisement.

SAIL Executive/ Non-Executive opening official notification in pdf: Click Here

SAIL Recruitment process for Executive Posts:

Eligible candidates will be required to appear in the Written Test in Hindi/ English on the appointed date. Written test w ill consist of 100 Objective type question in 2 segments; Technical Knowledge test for 80 marks and General aptitude test for 20 marks. The duration of the t est would be two hours. The minimum qualifying marks in the written test for unreserved/EWS posts will be determined based on 50 percentile score. For SC/ST/OBC (Non-creamy Layer)/PWD candidates, the mini mum qualifying marks will be 40 percentile score. However, for the post of Jr. Manager (Safety), out of 20 marks for General aptitude test segment in written test, questions having 10 marks will be in odia language. Candidates, who qualify in the written test , will be shortlisted for Interview in order of merit, at the ratio of 1:3.

SAIL Recruitment process for Non-Executive Posts:

Eligible candidates will be required to appear in the Written Test in Hindi/ English on the appointed date. Written test will consist of 100 Objective t ype question in 2 segments; Technical Knowledge test for 80 marks and General aptitude test for 20 marks. The duration of the test would be two hours. The minimum qualifying marks in the written test for unreserved/EWS posts will be determined based on SO percentile score. For SC/ST/OBC (Non-creamy Layer)/PWD candidates, t he minimum qualifying marks will be 40 percentile score. The qualifying marks will be calculated separately for each post/discipline. (i) Candidates, who qualify in the written test for the post of Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler Operator), Operator-cum-Technician (Trainee) and Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee), will be shortlisted for skill test I trade test in order of merit, at the ratio of 1:3 for each post/discipline. (ii) Candidates, who qualify in the written test for the post of Fire Operator (Trainee) and Fireman-cum-Fire Engine Driver (Trainee), will be shortlisted for Physical Ability Test (PAT) in order of merit , at the ratio of 1:3 for each post.

SAIL Recruitment 219: How to apply for SAIL Executives and Non-Executive vacancies:

Visit SAIL recruitment official website www.sailcareers.com

Please click on view jobs under "Current job openings".

The jobs you are looking for are under "Rourkela Steel Plant " section.

Click on that, register first and follow instructions to fill out form.

For executive posts the written exam would be held only in Rourkela.

For non-executive, a choice between Rourkela, Bhubaneswar, Sambampur and Cuttack would be given.