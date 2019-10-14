SAIL Jobs: 296 SAIL vacancies for 9 posts; SAIL jobs apply online start date, notification download

New Delhi, Oct 14: SAIL recruitment notification for 296 vacancies has been released and 296 SAIL job openings for the posts of Operator cum Technician (OCT), Attendant cum Technician (ACT), Jr. Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, Mining Foreman, Sub Fire Station Officer, Surveyor, Mining Mate and Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver have been announced on the official website.

All these are of S-1 and S-3 grade jobs and SAIL Jobs official notification download link is given below. SAIL jobs online application for these OCT, ACT and other vacancies at SAIL's Bhilai plant would begin from October 26, 2019.

SAIL post-wise vacancy details, salary and SAIL Recruitment process:

Operator cum Technician (Trainee) (S-3) - 123 job openings

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee/Boiler Operator) (S-1) - 53 vacancies

Mining Foreman (S-3) - 14

Mining Mate (S-1) - 30 openings

Surveyor (S-3) - 4 jobs

Jr. Staff Nurse (Trainee) (S-3) - 21

Pharmacist (Trainee) (S-3) - 7

Sub Fire Station Officer (Trainee) (S-3) - 8 (Only males can apply)

Fireman cum Fire Engine Driver (Trainee) (S-1) - 36 (Only for male candidates)

Salary for S-1 Grade - Rs. 15830-3%-22150/-

Salary for S-3 Grade - Rs.16800-3%-24110/- (As per SAIL official notification at SAIL official website)

SAIL recruitment process involves online test, Skill Test and Physical Ability Test (PAT). Applicants who apply for these openings would be shortlisted on the basis of Online test score. These shortlisted candidates will have to appear for Skill Test/ Physical Ability Test (PAT) which the candidate must qualify. Skill Test/ Physical Ability Test (PAT) do not have marks or weightage on the selection of candidates, these are merely of qualifying nature.

SAIL recruitment notification in pdf download: Click Here

SAIL notification in Hindi: Click Here

The online application would be made available after October 26 and the last date to apply is November 15.

How to apply for SAIL job openings:

Go to SAIL careers page at www.sailcareers.com

Direct link to this page is www.sailcareers.com/job-openings.

Here, there is an option "ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE POST OF OCT (TRAINEE), ACT (TRAINEE/BOILER OPERATOR) , MINING FOREMAN, MINING MATE, SURVEYOR, SUB FIRE STATION OFFICER (TRAINEE), FIREMAN-CUM-FIRE ENGINE DRIVER (TRAINEE), JR. STAFF NURSE (TRAINEE) & PHARMACIST (TRAINEE)".

Click on it and read the advertisement carefully to be sure about your eligibility.

Click on the link Apply (The apply online, link will be activated on October 26).

Fill up all the required fields.

Ensure the information provided is correct.

Submit.