    RUHS Nursing Result 2019 declared, but there is an important update

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 19: The RUHS Nursing Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results have been declared for the BSc, MSc, Paramedical and Post Basic Nursing. The results have been declared in the PDF format.

    An official notification says that the results are provisional in nature and not final. The university would notify the candidates in case of any changes in the result of score allotted to the students. Hence candidates must note that these results are not final and are only provisional in nature.The results are available on ruhsraj.org.

    How to check RUHS Nursing Result 2019:

    • Go to ruhsraj.org
    • Go to latest news sections
    • Click on the respective course
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 7:24 [IST]
