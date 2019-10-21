RRC Group D Exam 2019: Two months on and still no update

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 21: There is no official update on the RRC Group D Exam 2019 details. Once released it would be available on the official website.

It has been over two months since any update has been released. There are over 1 crore applications for the 1 lakh posts that were announced on March 2019. The official notification from the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), which is conducting the hiring, the CBT for various Group D Assistants a Track Maintainer Posts is tentatively scheduled for September and October months. However, there is no official update and it is already October 16.

There were in all 7 RRB and RRC recruitments that were announced in the past two years.

The biggest recruitment was announced for the Group D post. The post also known as the RRC Group D saw a total of 1,15,67,248 applications.

In the meanwhile, the board said that it was postponing the RRB NTPC Exam 2019.

There are a total of 1.3 crore applicants to this post. "It was indicated in the employment notice that the 1st stage computer-based test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled between June and September 2019. However, it has been postponed. The revised schedule will be published in the official websites of all RRBs later on," the notice from the Railway Recruitment Board reads.