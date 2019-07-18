  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRC Group D Exam 2019 date: Railways to fill 1 lakh vacancies

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 18: The RRC Group D Exam 2019 will be held in the month of September. More details are also available on the official website.

    This year the Railway Recruitment Cell has fixed the exams for the months of September and October 2019. Over 1 lakh vacancies are to be filled in through these vacancies.

    RRC Group D Exam 2019 date: Railways to fill 1 lakh vacancies

    Last year the RRB conducted recruitment for one 60,000 vacancies. The number of applicants was more than 1.5 million.

    The RRC Group D Recruitment date for CBT and other stages of recruitment will be intimated from time to time.

    The official notification says, "center/City allocation for CBT/PET will depend upon technical and logistical feasibility. Candidates may have to travel to other Cities/States for attending CBT/PET. Request for Change of Exam Centre shall NOT be allowed under any circumstances."

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb examination

    Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 8:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue