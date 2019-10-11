  • search
    RRB Railway JE CBT 2 final answer key 2019 released, resultsexpected soon

    New Delhi, Oct 11: The RRB Railway JE CBT 2 final answer key 2019 has been released.

    The same is available on the official website.

    The preliminary answer key was released on September 26 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 29 2019. The results are expected to be declared soon. There is a possibility that the result could be declared this month itself.

    The official notification read, "candidates may view the modified keys for their QP and know the final decision on the objections raised by them if any, by logging on to a link provided in RRB websites from 10.10.2019 to 12.10.2019."

    "The decision of the RRB on the keys and questions is final and no further correspondence will be entertained," it also stated. The answer key is available on rrbonlinereg.in.

    How to download RRB JE CBT 2 answer key 2019:

    • Go to rrbonlinereg.in
    • Click on the download answer key link
    • A pdf will open
    • Check answer keys
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 7:46 [IST]
