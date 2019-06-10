  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB paramedical recruitment: Application status link active

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 10: The RRB paramedical recruitment application status link has been activated. The same is available on the official website.

    The Railway Recruitment Board has invited applications for the exams to be conducted for the post of paramedical staff at the Indian Railways.

    RRB paramedical recruitment: Application status link active

    The link will show the provisionally eligible candidates whose applications have been accepted. The reasons for rejection is also given. The links are available on the regional websites.

    How to check RRB Paramedical recruitment application status:

    • Go to the region website of the RRB
    • Click on the application status link
    • You will be re-directed to a new page
    • Enter required details
    • Log in
    • Submit
    • View application status
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb recruitment

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 7:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue