RRB paramedical recruitment: Application status link active

New Delhi, June 10: The RRB paramedical recruitment application status link has been activated. The same is available on the official website.

The Railway Recruitment Board has invited applications for the exams to be conducted for the post of paramedical staff at the Indian Railways.

The link will show the provisionally eligible candidates whose applications have been accepted. The reasons for rejection is also given. The links are available on the regional websites.

How to check RRB Paramedical recruitment application status:

Go to the region website of the RRB

Click on the application status link

You will be re-directed to a new page

Enter required details

Log in

Submit

View application status

Take a printout