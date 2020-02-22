  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RRB Paramedical Fee Refund process begins today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The RRB Paramedical Fee Refund process will begin today. More details are available on the official website.

    The fee refund is being initiated for those candidates who have paid via post office or PayTm. The link would be activated today and will be available until February 28 2020. The fee is being refunded only for those who have appeared for the CBT. Those applying for the refund should furnish the right details of the bank details. Those who made payments through credit card, debit card and banks must note that the refund has already taken place.

    RRB Paramedical Fee Refund process begins today

    For SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBDs, Female, Transgender, Minorities, Economically backward class candidates, the entire amount of Rs 250 will be refunded. In the case of the other candidates Rs 400 out of the Rs 500 will be refunded.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rrb

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 6:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X