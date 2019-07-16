RRB Paramedical Exam admit card 2019, check dates for July 20, 21 exams

New Delhi, July 16: The RRB Paramedical Exam admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The exam will be held on July 19 2019. The call letter for the exam scheduled on July 20 will be released today. For the exam scheduled on July 21, the call letter will be released on July 17.

Candidates should take Original ID proof, E-Call letter and Passport size colour Photograph on the day of the examination. Candidates with Photo Copy/Xerox copy of ID Proof (or) laminated copy of ID proof will not be allowed to appear in the Examination.

The exam will be a computer based test (CBT) and would be of 70 minute duration. There would be 100 multiple choice questions and each question will carry one mark. One third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The admit card would be available on the official website.

How to download RRB Paramedical Exam Admit card 2019:

Go to official website

Click on admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout