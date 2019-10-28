RRB NTPC Exam 2019: Lack of official update leaves 1 crore in the lurch

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 28: The RRB NTPC Exam 2019 has been postponed. Once more details are out it would be available on the official website.

While the RRB NTPC Exam 2019 has been postponed indefinitely, officials say that there is no date that has been announced as yet. This lack of an update from the Railway Board has leftover 1 crore applicants worried and anxious.

The latest reports say that the CBT Stage 1 exam would either be conducted in the final week of December or in January 2020. Board officials are however yet to confirm this date. Candidates feel that the board must keep them updated about the ongoing process.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 latest news today

There is a lot of speculation that the process may commence from November or December onwards. However, there is a lot of process that is going on as a result of which no exact date can be given.

This is a very important process for us and we want to ensure that everything goes on smoothly. The sheer number of candidates who have applied shows how big the process is. We want everything to go on properly and do not want any confusion, a Board official informed OneIndia.

"It was indicated in the employment notice that the 1st stage computer-based test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled between June and September 2019. However, it has been postponed. The revised schedule will be published in the official websites of all RRBs later on," the notice from the Railway Recruitment Board said.

Earlier the 1st Stage CBT for CEN-01/2019 was to be held between June and September 2019. The first stage computer-based test (CBT) that was tentatively scheduled between June and September 2019 has been postponed, according to the official notification. The board has however not given any official new date as yet.

The board says that it will decide on the eligibility criteria and other terms to float a tender for the exam conducting authority.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has already set up a committee which would invite applications from both private and public stakeholders to operate as the Examination Conducting Agency (ECA). The committee is currently in the process of determining the eligibility criteria. The terms and conditions to float a tender is also being prepared. The board would also start receiving the applications in another week's time, following which it is expected to take a month before the same is finalised.

Confirmed, RRB JE CBT 2 result 2019 to be declared on this date

Once the ECA is finalised, the next step would be to release the admit card and exam schedule. Board officials say that since this process is crucial and in the interest of the candidates, they do not want to hurry the matter. We expect this process to be completed by November, following which the dates would be released. It could be expected in December, officials have also said.

The RRB received a total of 1,26,30,885 applications to fill up 35,208 vacancies. A large number of applications is what led to the delay in the release of the admit card and exam dates.