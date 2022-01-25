Join Indian Army 2022: Applications invited from law graduates, Salary up to Rs 2,18,200

SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 result yet to be declared

New last date for IGNOU TEE December 2021 assignment submission

RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam dates out; check details here

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 25: RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022 would be held in a single phase from February 15 to February 19, 2022, across the country.

According to the notification, Each of Level. i.e Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT.

A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have different e-call letter for each level/date.

A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary.

Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip.

For the Candidates who are scheduled for CBT-2 exam:

The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites by 3rd Feb 2022.

Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link.

Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall.

Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card.

Candidates will have to follow all Covid-19 prevention protocol, including wearing Face Mask, Hand Sanitation, Social Distancing etc., during the 2nd stage CBT.

Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources.

Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 15:02 [IST]