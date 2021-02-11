RRB NTPC admit card for 4th phase to release today: Check exact time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 11: The RRB NTPC admit card for the 4th phase will released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The RRB will conduct the phase 4 exam from February 15 to March 3 and around 16 lakh candidates will appear for the RRB 4th phase CBT exam. Candidates are advised to carefully read and comply with the instructions uploaded along with the e-call letter.

Electronic gadgets such as Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth-enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets, etc. are not allowed inside the Test Centre.

"Further, an additional date of exam is now being scheduled on February 22, 2021. The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available for all these candidates on all RRB websites on 11.02.2021 at 05.00 PM," reads an official notice.