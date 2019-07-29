RRB NTPC admit card 2019 to be released in August

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 29: The RRB NTPC admit card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be be available on the official website.

The RRB had said that the dates for the exam and RRB NTPC exam 2019 would be announced after the Paramedical Exam is completed. This means that the announcement is likely to take place in the month of August 2019.

The board had said that the NTPC admit card and exam dates would be announced once the paramedical exam is over. The board said that the tentative dates to conduct the exam is between June and September 2019.

However, no dates have been announced as yet. The Railway Recruitment Board will fill a total of 35,000 vacancies through the RRB NTPC exam 2019.

The exam would have two stages, a CBT followed by a skill test. This would be followed by document verification and a medical examination. The admit card once released will be available on the regional websites of the RRB.