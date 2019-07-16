  • search
    RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 tentative date: 1,70,000 vacancies to be filled up

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi,. July 16: The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    While there has not been any update on the date of the exams, there is some good news. The Railways has announced that it would be recruiting for 1,70,000 vacancies. Exams to recruit paramedical staff, ministerial and isolated category and the NTPC category vacancies will be filled up.

    It may be recalled that the RRB had released the admit card for the RRB Staff Nurse 2019 and RRB Paramedical Exam 2019. There is a lot of speculation that the RRB NTPC Admit card would be released this week. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 8:18 [IST]
