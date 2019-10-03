RRB NTPC Admit card 2019 latest news: Zone wise details on shortlisting of candidates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 03: The RRB NTPC Admit card 2019 is yet to be released. The same once released will be available on the official website.

1,26,30,885 have applied for the exam, but only 6 per cent will be shortlisted for the CBT 2. "RRB wise shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT shall be done at the rate of 20 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration)".

RRB Ahmedabad:1,024 vacancies. 20,480 to be shortlisted

RRB Ajmer: 1,773 vacancies. 35,460 to be shortlisted

RRB Allahabad: 4,030 vacancies 80,600 to be shortlisted

RRB Bangalore: 2,470 vacancies. 49,400 to be shortlisted

RRB Bhopal: 997 vacancies. 19,940 to be shortlisted

RRB Bhubaneswar: 498 vacancies. 9,960 to be shortlisted

RRB Bilaspur: 1,207 vacancies. 24,140 to be shortlisted

RRB Chandigarh: 2,483 vacancies. 49,660 to be shortlisted

RRB Chennai: 2,694 vacancies. 53,880 to be shortlisted

RRB Gorakhpur: 1,298 vacancies. 25,960 to be shortlisted

RRB Guwahati: 851 vacancies. 17,020 to be shortlisted

RRB Jammu-Srinagar: 898 vacancies. 17,960 to be shortlisted

RRB Kolkata: 2,949 vacancies. 58,980 to be shortlisted

RRB Malda: 1,043 vacancies. 20,860 to be shortlisted

RRB Mumbai: 3,665 vacancies. 73,300 to be shortlisted.

RRB Muzaffarpur: 329 vacancies. 6,580 to be shortlisted

RRB Patna: 1,039 vacancies. 20,780 to be shortlisted.

RRB Ranchi: 1,386 vacancies. 27,720 to be shortlisted.

RRB Secunderabad: 3,234. 64,680 to be shortlisted

RRB Siliguri: 443 vacancies. 8,860 to be shortlisted

RRB Trivandrum (Thiruvananthapuram): 897 vacancies. 17,940 to be shortlisted

RRB NTPC Exam 2019: Important tips:

While you wait for the release and an update on the exam date, here are some important tips you could follow. .

Board officials say that candidates who arrive late will not be granted entry inside the exam hall. Hence it is advised to check the details thoroughly as the exam centre could vary between candidate to candidate.

After the admit card is released, the document verification would be followed by two stages of CBT. In the online exam, candidates would be able to see only one question on the screen at a time. The question can be answered or skipped. The next question would be activated after 20 minutes.

The RRB NTPC Exam 2019 will be conducted in two phases. The first phase would comprise 100 marks. It would have questions on General Awareness for 40 marks, Mathematics for 30 marks and General Intelligence and Reasoning for 30 marks. Candidates must note that there would be negative marking for every wrong answer.