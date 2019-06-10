RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 expected only in July?

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 10: The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The admit card would be released four days before the examination. This indicates that the admit card would be released only in July. The exams are scheduled to be held in July.

There has been a lot of speculation and this led to the chairman of the RRB Guwahati questioning reports about predicting dates even before the final exam schedule has been released.

The board has not decided on the date of the exam. In this context how can anyone predict the date when the admit cards will be released, asked Chadrajit Saikia. The exam will be conducted for 10 to 15 days and the board will announce the dates soon, he also said.

He further added that the cities and exam centre will be announced 10 days before the exam. The hall ticket will be available four days prior to the scheduled date. Candidates will have to download it from the region based websites.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Region based websites to download

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in

Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in