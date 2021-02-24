RRB NTPC 5th phase exam date announced: Admit cards from this date

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 24: The RRB NTPC 5th phase exam date has been announced. More details are on the official website.

The exams would be conducted from March 4 to 27 and the admit cards would be made available from February 28 onwards. "For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on 23.02.2021 at 05.00 PM," a notice reads.

"Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days before the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link." Necessary intimation is also being sent to all those candidates scheduled in the 5th phase to their Email and Mobile numbers given in their online Application.

Further help desk has been provided on all the RRB websites and candidates are advised to use the same to seek clarifications.