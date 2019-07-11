  • search
    RRB JE Result 2019 to be declared in August

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 11: The RRB JE Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

    The exam was conducted from May 22 to June 2 2019. The exam was conducted to fill up 13,487 posts. The results are expected only in the month of August. Meanwhile the RRB JE Admit Card 2019 is expected to be released in the first week of August.

    Those candidates who qualify the CBT-1 exam will be called for the RRB CBT 2. The results once declared will be on the official website of the RRB.

    How to check RRB JE Result 2019:

    • Go to the official website of the RRB JE
    • Click the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    rrb results

    Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 7:58 [IST]
