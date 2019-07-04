RRB JE Result 2019 delayed: Check when first stage CBT result will be released

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 04: The RRB JE Result 2019 is likely to be delayed. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

Earlier it was said that the result for the first stage computer based test would be declared July 2019 itself. However now it appears that it won't be declared in July. The result is most likely to be declared only in the month of August 2019.

The RRB had announced a total of 13,487 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant in the Indian Railways.

The selection process would include four stages- First stage of CBT, second stage of CBT, document verification and medical examination. For the un-reserved category the pass percentage is 40, while for OBC and SC it is 30. For the ST category, the pass percentage is 25.